Major Sports Facility in AZ to Feature Digital Signage

- The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Phoenix Suns are proud to announce the first round of partnerships created through the teams' state-of-the-art Legends Entertainment District. Locations have been assigned and the partners have begun construction on this unique marketing opportunity that will help to revitalize downtown Phoenix, attracting visitors and connecting an area that hosts more than 5.3 million visitors at more than 700 events each year.
- The Legends Entertainment District is the first of its kind between two professional sports organizations and features a blend of digital signage and custom large format, super graphic static billboards. The project was designed to encompass downtown facilities such as US Airways Center , Chase Field and the Phoenix Convention Center, extending from 1st Avenue to 7th Street and Washington to Jackson Street. The District will create an energetic backdrop for people to enjoy their downtown experience.
- The following partners are the first to break ground on the marketing opportunities the District has to offer: Anheuser-Busch, APS, Chevy, Fox Sports Arizona and Fry's Food Stores.
- Panasonic has been selected as the primary technology provider for the project, responsible for more than 7,100 square feet of full-motion LED digital technology throughout the District. YESCO will serve as the primary structural sign manufacturer for the District, including the construction of more than 50,000 square feet of static and custom electric signage locations. Xeriom has been selected to provide all of the necessary infrastructure work to connect the massive signage district.
- "On behalf of the Legends Entertainment District and its partners the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Suns, we are proud to formally announce our first round of partnerships," said Judd Norris, General Manager of Legends Entertainment District. "These pioneering partners will not only receive a tremendous marketing benefit, but they have proven that they believe in the vision of the Legends Entertainment District and its pivotal role in energizing downtown Phoenix."
- "The District enables APS to contribute to the development of an important section of downtown," said Don Brandt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of APS and Chairman of the Downtown Phoenix Partnership. "The digital signage and billboards are visual and eye-catching and will help us communicate with our customers on ways to conserve energy and save money."
- Below is a list regarding the exposure each District signage partner will receive:
- * Anheuser-Busch will run heavy full-motion LED video on the Legends LED digital network.
- * APS will deliver renewable energy messages on two large billboards on Jefferson Street. Also, a 250-foot-long energy efficient LED "ticker" will allow APS to promote products and services that conserve energy and save money. Similar messages will be used at the APS Solar Pavilion at Chase Field.
- * Chevy was the first to feature signage on the west side of the Jefferson Street garage facing The US Airways Center. Chevy will also be included on two additional future large-format, super-graphic locations on the south side of the Phoenix Convention Center.
- * Fox Sports Arizona will anchor two positions on the Jefferson Street garage, one facing US Airways Center and the other facing Chase Field.
- * Fry's will utilize one of the four signage locations that are available on the exterior of US Airways Center, and will also anchor a location on the Jefferson Street garage facing Chase Field.
