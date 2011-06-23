Analog Way Eikos Awarded at InfoComm

The Analog Way Eikos Multi- Layer Mixer Seamless Switcher, was awarded “Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product – Matrix Switching” at the InfoComm / Rental & Staging New Product Awards 2011.

"Eikos is a high-grade yet affordable solution offering advanced functions together with awesome visual effects," said Franck Facon, marketing and communications director at Analog Way. “We are very excited about this new award which confirms, once again, our customers’ enthusiasm for this solution.”

Eikos offers up to 12 inputs, including 4 fitted with SDI and 2 fitted with DVI-D, and 3 operating modes: Multi-Layer Mixer, 12 by 2 Seamless Native Matrix and QuadraVision modes.

In Multi-Layer Mixer mode, Eikos can display up to 6 layers: 3 Live Sources, 1 Frame and 2 Logos. Up to 2 PIPs can be displayed on a live background, or 3 PIPs on a still background. Live layers can be customized by the users with various attributes. Eikos offers a classic preview as well as a Still Mosaic Full Preview function for monitoring of sources.

Eikos also offers a 12 x 2 Scaled Native Matrix with true seamless switching. In this mode, up to 2 PIPs can be added on a still background, and a mirror function is available. In QuadraVision mode, Eikos allows the display of 4 computer or video sources on the main output. A Video Output card provides SD or HDTV formats in various signals from Composite Video to HD SDI.