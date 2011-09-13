Jill Miller, Justin Holmes Join Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs, a Techstars NY company and the creators of the adaptive advertising platform for digital signs, announced today the appointment of two new members to their leadership team. Founder and CEO, Jason Sosa is being joined by Justin Holmes as Chief Technology Officer and Jill Miller, as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing.



Holmes joins Immersive Labs with years of success building and leading companies in the technology space. Most recently, Holms led the technology efforts for IGA, a dynamic video game ad network, and IPIX, through a $1.2 Billion IPO and growth to 300 employees. He brings extensive experience in advertising technology that compliments CEO Sosa’s experience with human computer interaction and media research. “Our technology is a game changer in advertising. Justin’s background and experience will assist in taking our technology to the next level. We are thrilled to have him on board.” states Sosa. Holmes will be responsible for building out the development team, system architecture and will lead product development.

Miller joins Immersive Labs with an impressive twenty year career in sales and marketing leadership for cutting edge technology companies. Most recently, in her role as role as President of The Digital Signage Group, her firm provided key solutions and consulting expertise for the design and implementation of digital signage solutions worldwide. In her role as a leader in the earliest phases of this industry, her firm co-published Digital Signage Magazine and sponsored the industry’s premier awards program, the DIGI Awards, to bring awareness and education to all levels of this industry (Digital Signage Magazine and the DIGI Awards are now published by NewBay Media; www.digitalsignageweekly.com). These industry-wide efforts lead to Miller winning the Digital Signage Woman of the year award in 2008. Miller will be responsible for the global sales and marketing strategy.

“We are equally pleased to have Jill joining our team. As a true industry insider, she brings a unique perspective on how are products and services meet the key needs of the digital out of home sector,” states Sosa. Miller adds, “Our industry continues to struggle with insuring the delivery of relevant content at the viewer level. Many professionals, including myself, believe it is the key to implementing world class DOOH. Immersive Labs has an intelligent solution to address this problem.” She further states, “ I am excited to start this new adventure with this group of forward thinking, bright individuals.”

Immersive Labs provides an adaptive advertising technology, designed to optimize content based on actual viewership on digital signs for retailers and out-of –home advertisers. The technology is a combination of anonymous facial detection, sophisticated machine learning and strategies specified by the marketer. Immersive

companies in the technology space.

For information: www.immersivelabs.com