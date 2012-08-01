Stampede Named a North American Distributor for Vaddio EasyUSB

Stampede will serve as a North American distributor of Vaddio’s recently introduced EasyUSB video conferencing tools.

The announcement was made by Tom Mingo, Vaddio vice president of sales, and Stampede president and COO, Kevin Kelly.

“The market introduction of EasyUSB created a new standard for computer peripherals based on professional AV quality performance,” said Vaddio’s Tom Mingo. “Stampede, with its proven expertise in every segment of the IT conferencing market, is uniquely qualified to represent the capabilities of the EasyUSB tools.”

Stampede’s Kevin Kelly noted that Stampede dealers now can offer a viable high quality conferencing option to customers who do not want to invest in a traditional video conferencing system.

“Vaddio’s EasyUSB is a game-changing product line that allows dealers to offer a compelling cost-effective way to build an enterprise-quality video conferencing system with affordable soft codecs like Microsoft Lync, Skype, Face Time, and Google Talk," said Kelly. "Together with our other video conferencing solutions, specifically those from Sony and Radvision, Stampede now offers an unprecedented range of offerings for all applications, platforms, and price points. What’s more, every one of our system solutions comes backed with the necessary engineering expertise and product knowledge required to make every solution we sell an easy turnkey experience for customers.”

Introduced in March 2012, the Vaddio EasyUSB line of video conferencing tools brings to market the IT VAR and ProAV quality computer peripherals IT professionals need to transform their personal computer into an effective, affordable meeting room system for environments that range from a small video conferencing system all the way up to a large integrated lecture capture classroom, according to the company.

The line includes an HD USB PTZ camera, a USB audio mixer/amplifier, USB microphones, and a web based room control system. The solution also includes an AV bridge that allows legacy and traditional AV systems to connect to the audio and video inputs on computers through a USB connection.