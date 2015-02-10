BTX Becomes Intel Gold Technology Partner

BTX Technologies is now an Intel Gold Technology Provider Partner. The Intel Technology Provider Program is designed to support the specification, design, and build of Intel-based technology solutions. The program provides BTX with a multitude of resources to deliver Intel hardware and technology solutions including advanced training, sales, and marketing tools at an extremely competitive cost basis.



BTX has optimized NUC (Next Unit of Computing) configurations for all of their distributed software platforms including Mersive collaboration software, OneScreen collaboration hub software and Net Display System's digital signage solutions.

“Becoming an Intel Gold Technology Provider Partner reflects the dedication and support we have to offering more integrated appliance solutions. This value-added service enables BTX to provide a properly configured, fully imaged and tested appliance to our integration customers for easy, plug and play installation,” said Greg Schwartz, President of BTX. “We have found the NUC form factor to be small, very reliable, and customizable to fit a wide array of AV applications.”

Single and two year advance replacement warranties are available through BTX on all appliance and bundled solutions at time of initial purchase (certain terms and conditions apply).

BTX appliances and bundles can be seen at many upcoming events including InfoComm Connections in booth 629, NAB in Booth C6706 and InfoComm in booth 1853.