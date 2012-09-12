Kramer Offers One-Day Digital Age Workshop

Kramer is offering a one-day Digital Age workshop, to be held Tuesday, October 16.

The workshop will analyze and provide real world digital system conversions. Attendees will leave with drawings and part numbers that can be used immediately to aid in your system designs.

Kramer says, "We will discuss the various types of digital signals used in the Pro AV market, how they are transported and the process and factors to consider in converting various signal formats and various signal resolutions for use in today’s display technologies."

The Digital Challenge for Pro AV

Digital Video Tutorial

EDID, HDMI, HDCP Theory & Live Demonstrations

AV Gone Wireless

Adventures with HDMI - Real World Applications Exercise

Future Trends

Earn 10 free InfoComm RU’S valid towards your CTS, CTS-D or CTS-I. The entire event is free.

Seating is limited to the first 100 people to register. Lunch is complimentary and there will be door prize drawings as well.



Click here to register.

Wednesday, October 17, 2012, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Special Bonus Event - Challenges of Digital Signal Integration: How Kramer Products Can Get You Home Earlier

This one-day session will be led by two of Kramer’s Engineers. This is an opportunity to discuss one on one your questions and challenges with analog and digital signal transport. The day will include over a dozen “live” demonstrations including how to troubleshoot and solve problems regarding the effects of color space and bandwidth, cross talk, Dynamic Port Processing, HDCP, Re-Clocking and Re-Equalization, Analog and Digital EDID, analog over twisted pair and the differences between Skew Free and Non Skew Free Cabling, and more.

Earn 8 free InfoComm RU’S valid towards your CTS, CTS-D or CTS-I. Seating is limited to the first 20 people to register.

Click here to register.