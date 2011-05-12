LMG Develops Switching System with Analog Way

Analog Way has several of its solutions involved in a new system designed by LMG Inc., a national provider of innovative video, audio and lighting solutions.

LMG has created a custom switching solution using Analog Way’s Pulse (Ref.PLS300), a Dual Scaler Mixer Seamless Switcher, and Orchestra (Ref.ORC50), a Remote Controller.

LMG recently developed a new high resolution switching system, designed in a compact rack layout package for ease of use and set-up. Based on Analog Way’s Pulse and Orchestra, the system is capable of routing and switching at high resolution up to 48 combined SD/HD-SDI, DVI and all types of analog sources to four discrete outputs, with the flexibility to have additional outputs. The four Main and the four Preview outputs can be simultaneously visualized, and the entire system is operated from one console.

“The packaged approach affords us better efficiencies during set-up and operation and presents our customers with a cost effective multi-screen switching package," said Neil Morrison, director of Video Services at LMG.