D-Tools to Host Regional Training in UK

D-Tools will conduct its first Regional Training event in Europe, since the launch of System Integration SIX software at CEDIA EXPO 2012.

The training event will be held from November 14-16, at the Holiday Inn London- Brentford Lock, London, England.

D-Tools Regional Training events provide a classroom-style venue for hands on training delivered by expert trainers. This training will make it convenient for UK and Europe based companies to send one or multiple attendees to experience three days of intense hands on instruction.

The UK Training event is planned to help attendees get the most from the all new D-Tools SIX. Attendees will learn tips, tricks, best practices and ways to build their businesses with D-Tools from expert D-Tools instructor, Ryan Brown of Media Environment Design (MED). The course content is comprehensive, yet delivered in a format to provide value to new and existing users alike.