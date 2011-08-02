BrightSign Powers MenuBoardsToGo

BrightSign announced that OSM Solutions has launched a new line of do-it-yourself digital menu board systems featuring BrightSign network-enabled HD210 digital signage players.

Available online at MenuBoardsToGo.com, the turnkey systems are shipped pre-configured and loaded with the customer's content so there's no software learning curve, no programming of the SDHC card, and nothing to learn about networking or central servers.

The high-definition menu boards are ready to use as soon as they're plugged in. To celebrate the launch, MenuBoardsToGo is offering a 15 percent discount on all self-install kits for the month of August.

The new digital menu board kits are complete, all-in-one solutions that include a BrightSign solid-state HD210 Networked Media Player, an LG Commercial LCD Monitor with a choice of screen sizes ranging from 42" to 65", an LCD Mounting Bracket, an HDMI Cable and an SDHC Card.

BrightSign solid-state controllers don't have moving parts to fail. As a result, they provide higher reliability and use substantially less power. Offering display flexibility, the HD210 media player delivers dedicated looping playback of multimedia content as well as multi-zone screen layouts, synchronization of multiple displays using Ethernet connections and full HD resolutions. The networked player also includes the tools users need to make delivering remote content to one or one-hundred units fast and easy.

Marc Rosenberg, owner of MenuBoardsToGo.com and a digital menu board designer, explained why he only uses BrightSign media players for the digital menu board kits.

"I originally chose the BrightSign players because the units are compact, solid, and provide very good support for H.264 video at 1080p. In addition to remote content updates, they also offer scalability and longevity, so they provide our clients with good value. The BrightSign platform enables us to provide menu board systems to customers with the confidence that when they turn the menu board on for the first time, it's going to be plug-n-play and look absolutely stellar."