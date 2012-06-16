Prysm Demos Live Telepresence at InfoComm

Prysm performed a live demonstration of telepresence technologies at Infocomm 2012. Live action from the Cisco booth N904 was transmitted in real time to Prysm’s booth N1062, to show lifesize, lifelike telepresence on a 6.6ft wide by 3.75ft tall Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) videowall. This display delivered Cisco experts giving demonstrations of video collaboration solutions in a live environment.

Laser Phosphor Display works by lasers scanning the surface of the screen and exciting the phosphors to create an image on the surface of the display. This process draws just 30 watts of power per 25” tile.

Amit Jain, Co Founder and CEO for Prysm commented:

“It is an honor to work with Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking, to bring together our common goals of transforming how people connect, communicate and collaborate. Prysm’s LPD videowall will enable a seamless, Full HD resolution of live videoconferencing for visitors to see first-hand the power of the collaboration in action.”

For more information: www.prysm.com