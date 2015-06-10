BrightSign and Avnu Digital Announce Alliance at InfoComm 2015

- BrightSign has announced an alliance with Avnu Digital Inc., a leading manufacturer and global distributor of commercial-grade digital displays.
- Avnu has selected BrightSign’s award-winning media players to integrate with key displays from its product line. This turnkey digital signage integration along with BrightSign’s free BrightAuthor software delivers a complete solution to the commercial AV market. Avnu’s BrightSign built-in product line includes commercial-grade touch and non-touch displays that are floor standing, table or countertop standing, and wall or shelf mounted.
- “We are pleased to join forces with Avnu Digital to provide a versatile line of integrated commercial displays,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “We have found a number of businesses that want to adopt digital signage but are apprehensive due to the perceived complexity of integrating displays and media players. Avnu’s line of products with our built-in platform solves these problems by offering simple, reliable, and affordable solutions.”
- Clark Johnson, CEO of Avnu Digital added, “BrightSign’s media players and software are second to none in versatility and reliability. Integrating our systems together will allow us to focus on showing dealers and end users the powerful things they can do with our products rather than stressing over which components and software they should buy.”
- Avnu’s BrightSign built-in products are stocked and available for purchase through Avnu’s largest stocking distributor, United Visual Products. “No matter what industry you look at, these products will be powerful tools to enhance businesses,” said Jon Ludwig, president of United Visual.
- The BrightSign built-in products will be on exhibit at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, FL, June 17-19 in the BrightSign booth #5151.