AMD FirePro Enters Digital Signage Market

AMD’s FirePro W600 professional graphics card is the company's first professional graphics card to leverage AMD's Graphics Core Next architecture and 28nm production technology for use in high-resolution, content-rich, multi-screen display wall environments. With this launch, AMD is addressing a growing need for large, dynamic screens that are easily updated with new content.

"Whether we are checking flight times at the airport or watching the latest ads on massive screens in city squares, digital signage has quickly become an important and ubiquitous part of our lives," said Matt Skynner, corporate vice president and general manager of AMD Graphics. "To enable these displays, the digital signage industry demands technology that can be regularly refreshed with new, feature-rich content. With the launch of the AMD FirePro W600 professional graphics card, AMD is helping advance the digital display wall industry by providing suppliers and developers with impressive display density, performance and exceptional value."

System integrators and display installation builders are rapidly replacing single, low-resolution displays with the latest in HD LED, LCD, and plasma technologies that can reach audiences on massive, high-resolution screens grouped together to form a single image or divided into multiple streams of information. The thinner, lighter, and increasingly cost-effective nature of these technologies makes multi-screen display walls attractive to a range of companies, including those in the advertising, entertainment, operations, security, training and video-conferencing markets. Not only is the AMD FirePro W600 professional graphics card designed to meet these needs, but also to empower the latest cutting-edge technology from AMD's trusted display technology partners.

"The core philosophy of everything we do here at Mitsubsihi Electric is quality, but we realize that the quality of our display solutions means nothing if we can't deliver the content that users need," said Peter van Dijk, business development manager, Mitsubishi Electric Europe. "That's why the AMD FirePro W600 graphics card in combination with the Composer/Play-Out system is such an important part of our offering. With its ability to drive multiple displays, deliver breathtaking 3D, video, and interactive content, the W600 delivers the ultimate in performance and the ultimate in quality--no matter what the application."

The AMD FirePro W600 Professional Graphics card includes:

* Support for up to six high-resolution displays or projectors from a single-slot card and six mini-DisplayPort connectors

* 2GB of GDDR5 graphics memory for superior multimedia performance

* Support for two HD video streams via AMD's Unified Video Decoder

* Projection overlap capability to create one seamless image, with planned support for projection edge blending and image warping in Q4 of 2012

* AMD PowerTune technology that dynamically optimizes power consumption during operation and AMD ZeroCore Power technology that provides reduced power consumption at idle1,2