Mitsubishi Makes Marketing Moves

Irvine, CA--Mitsubishi Digital Electronics America has promoted two of its marketing professionals: James Chan is now vice president of marketing for the Professional Visual Systems Division; Brandon Tarnow is now brand manager. These promotions exemplify the dedication Mitsubishi has to developing its staff and supporting their career development.

"Both James and Brandon have played outstanding roles in Mitsubishi's growth over the years, and I'm confident they'll continue to excel in their new responsibilities," said Shoichi Suwa, senior vice president for the Professional Visual Systems business unit.

As a part of a consolidation strategy of all professional display products at Mitsubishi, Chan now oversees product and brand marketing as well as marketing communications for its projectors, professional-grade LCD monitors, display wall products, and medical and photo printers. Chan, a 20-plus year marketing veteran, joined Mitsubishi in 1999 as product manager for projectors, later promoted to director, and subsequently senior director of product marketing, while the breadth of the product line under his management expanded. Prior to Mitsubishi, he worked at Panasonic and Viewsonic.

Chan holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from De La Salle University in Manila in his native Philippines, and received his MBA in 1999 from California State University, Fullerton.

As the new brand manager, Tarnow concentrates his 10 years of marketing experience to increase brand and product awareness for Mitsubishi Professional Visual System's products using digital media such as websites, search engines, digital advertising, web applications, social media, etc., as well as building a virtual community of systems integrators, retailers, and end users. He began at Mitsubishi in early 2008 and as senior product marketing specialist, brought products from Japan, and developed marketing strategies appropriate for America.

Tarnow came to Mitsubishi from Emerging Display Technologies, where he served as marketing coordinator. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from California State University, Fullerton, and is currently exploring his options on where to earn his MBA.