CyberTouch 4K MultiTouch Monitors

The What: CyberTouch released a line of 4K multitouch monitors – the Rio 4K Series. The Rio 4K line of multitouch monitors offer high-definition resolution of 3840 x 2160. Allowing up to 32 simultaneous inputs using advanced IR technology, Rio 4K offers a smooth interactive canvas with absolutely no ghosting or blind spots. Rio 4K is currently offered in diagonal sizes of 32”, 55”, 65”, and 84”.

The What Else: Rio 4K is plug-and-play and compatible with Win 2K, XP, Vista, 7 and 8 as well as Mac OSX and Linux. The interface is USB 2.0 with 7-12ms response time.

Why This Matters: After connecting to a computer and installing CyberTouch drivers; multiple users may interact with the content displayed on the screen with a touch of a finger, gloved hand or any di-electric styli.