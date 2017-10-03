Diversified Acquires MCW

Diversified has acquired Ashburn, VA based MCW. The acquisition expands Diversified’s service offerings with the addition of an established electronic security business across the U.S. and Europe. MCW has a strong presence in the Mid-Atlantic region with a growing client base in multiple markets. The expanded offerings and combined capabilities will provide clients with an improved level of support and an enhanced customer experience.

Diversified chairman and CEO, Fred D’Alessandro said, “As Diversified grows, we continue to seek out innovative companies that can help us transform the client experience. MCW’s capabilities in all areas of integrated technology, particularly electronic security and surveillance, are a natural extension of our existing portfolio, and will enable us to deliver a broader set of solutions to meet our customers’ current and future needs.”

The acquisition expands Diversified’s workforce to approximately 1,500 employees, and complements an existing complete customer solution platform that encompasses business consulting, presentation technologies, unified communications, dynamic signage, live events, security, command and control, broadcast, medical, and comprehensive IT solutions.

“It was clear from the beginning that Diversified and MCW share a common vision for the future of integrated technology services,” said Ghattas Hajjo, MCW’s president and co-founder. “We are proud of what our team has built and very excited for the opportunity to expand that vision across the globe.”

Michael Burnstein, CEO and co-founder of MCW commented, “I am looking forward to being able to offer our clients the collective experience of both companies and deliver more robust technology solutions. We truly believe that Diversified’s nationwide presence, combined with MCW’s strong footprint in the Mid-Atlantic and overseas, will make a positive difference in our ability to serve our customers and employees, alike.”

As key members of the Diversified executive team, Ghattas and Michael’s expertise and experience will be paramount to driving continued overall growth, in the Mid-Atlantic region and global security marketplace.