Anaheim, CA--Crest Audio has debuted the Pro-LITE Series power amplifiers with the Pro-LITE 2.0 and Pro-LITE 2.0 DSP, featuring a lightweight, efficient design with high power and stable performance into 2-ohm loads.

Crest Audio Pro-LITE Series amps are built on a high-speed class D design with a switch-mode power supply that reduces weight while increasing reliability, thermal efficiency, and output power. The Pro-LITE 2.0 and Pro-LITE 2.0 DSP boast 985 watts per channel, weigh less than 10 pounds, and deliver rock-solid performance in parallel, stereo and bridged modes. The robust power supply allows these amplifiers to deliver consistent, stable performance with low frequencies and at 2-ohm operation.

The Crest Audio Pro-LITE 2.0 DSP features an onboard digital signal processor that hosts a suite of delays (0-120ms per channel), adjustable crossovers, adjustable limiters, parametric EQ, HF driver EQ, four user preset storage locations, and stereo/mono operation with lockable security settings. The front-panel LCD screen allows users to quickly identify and assign presets, while the USB port allows users to load presets and enables external setup and adjustment.

The Pro-LITE DSP section also integrates Waves MaxxBass Bass Extension technology, which uses psycho-acoustics to create precise harmonics that give the perceived effect of boosting low frequencies in the mix. The level of MaxxBass effect can be adjusted from 0 percent to 100 percent.

Crest Audio Pro-LITE Series amplifiers feature two channels with channel-independent, fourth order 100 Hz crossovers housed in a steel chassis. The proprietary Automatic Clip Limiting (ACL) circuitry prevents the amplifier from sending potentially damaging clipped signals to the loudspeakers. Additional onboard protection circuitry includes DC, Temp, Signal and Active safeguards, all referenced on the front panel with LED indicators.

The Crest Audio Pro-LITE 2.0 and Pro-LITE 2.0 DSP will be available in Q1 2011 from authorized Crest Audio retailers.

Pro-LITE 2.0

11.6 lbs

985W per channel at 2 ohms @ <0.1%

540W per channel at 4 ohms @ <0.1%

280W per channel at 8 ohms @ <0.1%

1970W bridged at 4 ohms @ 1%

Parallel/Bridge/Stereo mode switch

ACL Automatic Clip Limiting

Revolutionary Pro-LITE class D topology

Detented input controls

Combi Neutrik XLR-1⁄4” inputs

Speakon® output connectors

XLR thru connector

Two channel-independent fourth order crossovers

Pro-LITE 2.0 DSP

11.6 lbs

985W per channel at 2 ohms @ <0.1%

540W per channel at 4 ohms @ <0.1%

280W per channel at 8 ohms @ <0.1%

1970W bridged at 4 ohms @ 1%

Parallel/Bridge/Stereo mode switch

Revolutionary Pro-LITE class D topology

ACL Automatic Clip Limiting

Lockable level controls

High-pass filter

Combi Neutrik XLR-1⁄4” inputs

XLR thru connector (switchable between DSP processed or dry signal)

Speakon® output connectors

Two channel-independent, adjustable fourth order crossovers

Waves® MaxxBass® Bass Harmonic Enhancer

