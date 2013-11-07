Bold Engineering 2013: Innovative Products Awards

The 2013 Sound & Video Contractor Innovative Products Awards honor electronic and mechanical innovation across the full range of ProAV products. To be eligible for an award, the product must be designed for the professional AV market and have shipped between October 15th, 2012, and October 15th, 2013.

Each product entry is $195. Manufacturers can enter up to 5 products for consideration before Monday, November 11th, 2013 by 10pm PST.

Winners will be selected by the readers of Sound & Video Contractor and announced in the December issue of Sound & Video Contractor.