WorldStage Purchases Riedel Digital Matrix Intercom System

- WorldStage, the new brand for Scharff Weisberg and Video Applications, Inc., has acquired Riedel Communications’ Artist 64 Digital Matrix Intercom system.
- “It was time to move to a digital intercom so we chose Riedel, which is an industry standard and recognized as one of the best digital intercom systems available,” said WorldStage engineer Geof Gibson. “Riedel intercoms were used on the Olympics in London and Beijing.”
- The Riedel Artist line is a network infrastructure based on highly-modular matrix mainframes. Individual Artist matrix mainframes can be equipped exactly as needed; not only the mainframes are modular and expandable but also the system’s distributed architecture. The scalability and expandability of the Artist make it a secure long-term investment.
- The Artist 64 has a maximum matrix size of 1024x1024 and a maximum of 64 ports per frame. It features hot swap of all modules, redundant power supplies and redundant node controller.
- Digital matrix intercoms offer numerous advantages, including high-quality audio; increased flexibility, functionality and reliability; and nearly infinite scalability, the company says. In addition, digital matrix intercoms have the ability to interface with a wide array of both digital and analog industry-standard intercom systems.
- “The Artist 64 gives us superior audio quality and has incredible flexibility today and moving forward,” Gibson said. “We have already used our new system for Mercedes at the Detroit International Auto Show and at the Intel Sales Management Conference in Las Vegas.”