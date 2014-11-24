Bose Expands RoomMatch Utility Loudspeakers

The What: Bose Professional has unveiled three new RoomMatch Utility (RMU) loudspeaker models: the RMU206, RMU108, and RMU105, joining the RMU208 small-format sound-reinforcement loudspeaker in the series.

The extended RoomMatch Utility loudspeaker family.

The What Else: Featuring RoomMatch array modules’ mid/high sonic character, these RMU models are designed either to complement a RoomMatch full-range array installation or to be used on their own for high-quality foreground music, under-balcony, zone-fill, and vocal-range floor monitor applications in performing arts centers, civic auditoriums, houses of worship, secondary education, and college auditoriums, dance clubs, retail, hospitality, and more. Now consisting of four models (available in black or white), the RoomMatch Utility series ranges in size from double 8-inch woofers to single 5-inch woofer designs, allowing optimal, consistent coverage for almost any venue size.



RoomMatch Utility loudspeakers include the same Bose EMB2 compression drivers as RoomMatch full-range array modules, rather than the small dome tweeters or compression drivers found in conventional zone-fill loudspeakers (which can tend to provide significant harmonic distortion and reduced vocal clarity). The Bose EMB2 compression driver features a 2-inch titanium diaphragm and patented phase plug to reduce distortion and allow the use of a lower crossover frequency to improve vocal clarity, even at highest foreground-music levels. The RMU models’ implementation of the EMB2 drivers helps ensure consistent, high-quality sound throughout venues that require multiple sizes of loudspeakers, while saving installation time and expense by simplifying the equalization process.

The new RoomMatch Utility series models include the following:

The RMU206, which is optimized for under-balcony fill applications with a unique angled baffle enclosure design to minimize the projected height for typical under-balcony and low-ceiling, zone-fill applications. Two 6-inch woofers provide good LF response while the 120° x 60° high-frequency waveguide provides wide coverage and may be rotated for flexible coverage options.

The RMU108, which is the most versatile RoomMatch Utility model with a blend of compact size, excellent sound quality, and flexible mounting options. The RMU108 is similar to the RMU208 but with a single woofer, sharing the multi-angle enclosure profile and high-frequency waveguide. One 8-inch woofer provides good LF response while the 90° x 60° high-frequency waveguide provides high-output level, controlled coverage and may be rotated.

The RMU108 models adds additional inserts to the enclosure bottom to allow mounting optional stand adapters or wall brackets.

The RMU105, which is the most compact RoomMatch Utility model and is intended for use in high-quality background music and zone-fill applications that require excellent audio, minimal physical size, and high design aesthetics. The RMU105 is one of the smallest loudspeakers to use a compression driver, rather than dome tweeter, for exceptional output-to-size ratio. A single 5-inch woofer provides vocal-range output and a 100° x 100° high-frequency horn provides consistent coverage with either vertical or horizontal mounting.

These models join the RMU208, which is the highest output model of the RoomMatch Utility series and is intended for use in high-quality foreground music, under-balcony and zone-fill applications. Additionally, the multi-angle enclosure allows use in vocal-range floor monitor applications. Two 8-inch woofers provide extended LF response while the 90° x 60° high-frequency waveguide provides high-output level, controlled coverage and may be rotated for flexible horizontal or vertical mounting.



The Bottom Line: Alan Shirley, product line manager, Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers, stated, “Bose Professional is excited about extending the sound quality of large-format RoomMatch arrays to attractive point-source loudspeakers for smaller spaces. Breaking the paradigm used by similar products in this class, the full RoomMatch Utility line brings a unique combination of high output, consistent tonal balance across models, and aesthetics to stand-out installations.”