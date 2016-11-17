Bosch Security Systems, Sony Partner on Video Security

Bosch Security Systems and Sony Corporation signed a contract to establish a business partnership to collaborate in the development of innovative products and solutions in the field of video security applications. Effective from the beginning of 2017, the two companies aim to combine their technological expertise to set new standards in high-resolution and low-light video imaging. As part of the agreed partnership, Sony’s video security customers in all markets except Japan will be served and supported by the sales and marketing organization of Bosch Security Systems. The partnership is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.

Within the scope of the partnership, Sony will bring its expertise in video image quality and performance, while Bosch will add an extensive set of robust video analytics at the edge to interpret data, as well as innovative technologies to achieve highly efficient bitrates and minimum storage requirements.

“This partnership will revolutionize the video security industry, since it combines the unique technological expertise and strengths of two leading companies in the field of video security applications,” said Toru Katsumoto, deputy president of imaging products and solutions, sector president of Professional Products Group, Sony Corporation. “Customers can prosper from Sony’s superior image quality, like its 4K solutions, combined with Bosch’s bitrate management and video analytics.”

“This unique partnership also supports Bosch’s vision concerning the internet of things,” said Gert van Iperen, president of Bosch Security Systems.”Video security cameras and more specifically the data they are collecting play an important role in the further development of the internet of things. The video cameras might be called as the eyes of the internet of things.”

Sony’s video security customers will be served and supported by a dedicated sales and marketing team within the Bosch Security Systems organization, offering customer support, after-sales service, and training in different languages in more than 50 countries worldwide.

“The global Bosch Security Systems organization will support the dedicated sales and marketing team responsible for Sony-branded products, as well as Sony’s customers, to grow the business by excellent support and service,” van Iperen said.

Sony will continue to develop and manufacture its video security products under its brand.