Mitsubishi LCD Added to Crestron Connected

Crestron has added the Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America LDT462V 46-inch LCD flat panel display to its growing list of Crestron Connected devices.

The Crestron Connected initiative provides the framework for a distributed cloud-based control system. The initiative is designed to ensure stability and consistent interoperability between devices on the network and eliminates the need for hardwiring back to the head end, according to the company.

Collaborating with manufacturers of commercial and home electronics products, Crestron embeds its control platform intelligence in a wide selection of source equipment and display devices such as projectors, displays, and audio/video receivers. The LDT462V is the first Crestron Connected LCD flat panel.

The LDT462V is built to international energy efficiency standards and contributes to cost and energy savings over extended periods of use. As the first manufacturer to announce a Crestron Connected LCD flat panel display, Mitsubishi Electric's new LDT462V can be easily connected to any enterprise network using standard Ethernet cable and Crestron software.

For quick point-to-point network management and control, download free RoomView Express software to any connected laptop or PC or select server-based Fusion RV for global enterprise management from anywhere, anytime using any web-enabled laptop computer, Apple or Android smart phone or tablet. The display can be monitored, managed and controlled using either RoomView Express or Fusion RV, with no programming required, or you can take full control of the display from any Crestron control system. A Crestron Connected device is recognized natively by the Crestron processor and allows for full control capabilities out-of-the-box, without any special drivers or modules.

"Crestron Connected is leading the way to cloud-based connectivity," said James Chan, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. "We're glad to be a part of this initiative that takes us into the future."