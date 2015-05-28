Bogen DLX24

The What: Bogen's new Digital Loudspeaker Controller, Apogee Model DLX24, is a 2-input by 4-output digital engine offers the most advanced technology available with intuitive graphic user interface to provide the key elements that ensure optimal loudspeaker performance and management in a variety of live sound and fixed installations.The What Else: The DLX24's software allows custom configuration of any combination of Apogee speaker presets and provides remote volume control and monitoring of the speaker system through a PC USB interface. Users can access up to eight bands of parametric equalization, up to 910 milliseconds of delay, LP and HP crossover filters, and peak compressor/limiter (per input channel). Output channels offer the same input capabilities and include an additional RMS compressor/limiter. Output channels can be specific protected Apogee speaker presets or non-protected for non-Apogee products.