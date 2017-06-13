Bogen Announces New Facilities, Marketing Initiatives

85-year-old Bogen Communications has announced new investments in the areas of product development, product distribution, and customer communications that are designed to keep the company vibrant and competitive for the next 85 years.

Bogen Research and Development Center in Orlando, FL, is the company’s new center for product development. This location allows Bogen to take advantage of the growth that the state of Florida has achieved in developing its Technology Corridor.

The modern facility is staffed with digital hardware and software engineers, graphical user interface (GUI) developers, software test engineers, acoustic and audio engineers, and mechanical designers, who are suited to develop technology products that meet customer needs. The team follows the Agile methodology of software development to maximize product development efficiency and to ensure that customers’ needs are fully met. The nearby University of Central Florida is a wellspring of additional technical talent and services.

The first products to come out of the new development group are the Bogen Nyquist IP-based, software-centric communications platform and the Apogee Sound ALA-C1 line source loudspeaker. Both products will debut at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, FL.

“The new products we will show at InfoComm are just the beginning,” said Bogen president Michael Fleischer. “We are fully committed to an ongoing R&D program to deliver innovative, high-value new products to our customers.”

To better serve customers, Bogen has also opened a new warehouse and service center outside of Memphis, TN. Memphis is a major hub for rail, water, air, and road transportation modes. Located on the Mississippi River, Memphis has one of the largest container ports in the country and is several days closer to West Coast ports via rail than Bogen’s old distribution center. Key shipping companies are minutes from Bogen’s warehouse, which allows greater flexibility in customer shipments, including the ability to make next-day emergency product shipments to customers. The facility is named after Katherine L. Fields, who had a remarkable 66-year career with the company and was hired directly by David Bogen in 1946.

“We have become a more efficient and responsive supplier in the past year,” said Fleischer. “But that job is never done. Every day, we strive to be faster, more accurate, and more responsive to our customers.”

Bogen is modernizing its web site in stages, starting with the communications solutions for schools site www.bogenedu.com that opened in March 2017. This site reflects Bogen’s commitment to delivering up-to-date product and company information in an easily navigated, and convenient way. Bogen plans to rebuild the entire Bogen site over the coming months with new interactive features and enhanced resources.

The new Bogen Nyquist IP-based communications platform and Apogee Sound line array speaker will be featured in booth 5861 at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando FL.