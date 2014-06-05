Boeckeler Instruments Pointmaker CPN-5600 HDCP

Boeckeler Instruments recently announced the launch of the Pointmaker CPN-5600 HDCP annotation system with iPad control. The professional hardware-based video processor is designed so that users can display or share content from an iPad, as well as from multiple video and computer sources.

This new model has a much smaller footprint and faster processing speed than previous models, and includes the ability to change settings, switch video sources and annotate from the convenience of an iPad.

The company’s new PVI Control iPad app, currently available for free at the App Store, integrates with the CPN-5600, allowing iPad users to:

present iPad content to their audience or classroom while freely roaming the room



remotely share images from AV equipment that is connected to the CPN-5600, including document cameras, laptops, computers and more

focus audience attention by drawing, writing or highlighting over shared content including documents, photos, slides, AV images or live web pages

remotely select the most commonly used Pointmaker commands, including menu navigation, capture, print and network setup

switch between 9 video sources, edit source labels, and change annotation colors and line styles

Boeckeler priced this model the same as the CPN-5000 for now, but gave it many new features besides iPad control, including upgraded menus, additional HDMI ports, faster saving of images to USB, and, of course, the much smaller footprint. The addition of offset rack ears for the 11.875”-wide unit are provided free when specified at the time of order. This set-up allows for front-end USB cabling and gives extra space on the side of the unit to house a power supply.

Other key features of the Pointmaker CPN-5600 allow users to:

draw and place pointers over High-bandwidth Digital Content Protected (HDCP) images

scales video input in composite, Y/C, RGB, YUV, VGA and HDMI formats and output in various high resolution formats

capture annotated images and stores them on USB memory devices or reload for sharing

print images to any network USB printers

display annotated work on a wide variety of third-party touch screen devices (call the customer support for consultation)

The Pointmaker CPN-5600 annotation system with iPad control will make its public debut June 18-20 at InfoComm 2014 in Las Vegas, and is already available for shipping.