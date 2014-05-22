Blonder Tongue HDE-4S-PRO Encoder, MTSA-PRO MPEG

At InfoComm 2014, Blonder Tongue, a leading manufacturer of SD and HD digital video solutions, will provide live demonstrations of its next-generation MPEG-2 encoders, QAM/IPTV transcoders, and MPEG transport stream analyzer, all designed to optimize television distribution.

Blonder Tongue's HDE-4S-PROHDE-4S-PRO Encoder

An extension of the company's standard HDE-4S-QAM encoder, Blonder Tongue's HDE-4S-PRO brings efficiency, quality, and affordability to professional sports encoding applications. In addition to the enhanced motion estimation for HD-SDI inputs, the PRO includes an HD-SDI spare and monitoring points — optimizing encoding in real-time environments. Utilizing the MPEG-2 encoder, operators can accept up to four HD-SDI programs, plus one spare, and simultaneously output in QAM, IP streams (1000Base-T Ethernet), and ASI formats. By allowing operators to assign up to four programs to each QAM output channel, and to individually turn on/off each of the four adjacent QAM output channels, the PRO dramatically improves transport efficiency.

The encoder supports Dolby Digital and closed captioning (EIA-608 and EIA-708) to ensure superior audio quality. It is also equipped with an EAS interface to support the delivery of emergency messages. A front-panel RF test point allows operators to monitor and test the QAM output without service interruption. Comprehensive remote monitoring and control is accomplished via a user-friendly Web browser.

MTSA-PRO MPEG Transport Stream Analyzer

At InfoComm, Blonder Tongue will also be showing a test bench demonstration of its MTSA-PRO MPEG transport stream analyzer, designed to help operators understand what is going on inside their digital transmission. Utilizing the compact device, users can capture, analyze, and generate MPEG ASI transport streams to troubleshoot problems from outside sources and ensure the best digital delivery. The MTSA-PRO features a single DVB-ASI input and output with USB (half duplex) and RF input. By enabling real-time analysis, monitoring, and decoding of transport streams, the software-based solution helps reduce transport stream issues and ensure superior video quality. The MTSA-PRO can also serve as a PSI/PSIP generator and advertisement inserter.