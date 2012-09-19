Atlona Shipping 4x4 HDMI Matrix Switcher with HDBaseT Lite

Atlona is now shipping its new AT-PRO3HD44M 4x4 HDMI matrix switcher. The AT-PRO3HD44M allows HDMI signals to travel greater distances from sources such as Blu-ray players and satellite receivers—up to 230 feet over a single Cat 6a cable at 1080p and 1920x1200, or 197 feet with Cat 5e/6. Featuring HDBaseT Lite technology, this addition to the Atlona matrix switcher product family line supports uncompressed full HD digital video, audio, Power over Ethernet (PoE), and a number of control options, including RS232, IR, and direct front panel control.



Atlona AT-PRO3HD44M 4x4 HDMI matrix switcherThe AT-PRO3HD44M features four HDMI input ports that can be switched to any of four Cat 5e/6/7 output ports. At the end of the Cat 5e/6/7 runs, AT-PRO3HDREC receivers (sold separately) are used to transfer the signals back to standard HDMI cables. The AT-PRO3HD44M is designed to provide users with PoE capabilities, so power supply is not needed for the receiver. Additionally, the switchers feature LPCM 2 channel, Dolby 2.0, Dolby Digital 5.1, and DTS 5.1 digital audio format compatibility, as well as offering built-in digital audio S/PDIF loop outs to allow audio to be distributed to an AVR or amplifier.

"The AT-PRO3HD44M fully utilizes HDBaseT Lite technology, delivering a simplified installation process for installers and peace-of-mind for their customers," said Ilya Khayn, president and CEO, Atlona.

Along with 3D signals, this unit is compatible with all third-party control systems, supporting bidirectional RS-232 and IR. Programmable memory presets for extended display identification data (EDID) are loadable to any source connected to the matrix, ensuring that any display can receive optimum A/V signal and guaranteeing that even the most difficult displays receive audio and video.