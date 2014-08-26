Blonder Tongue Enhances Test & Measurement Portfolio

Blonder Tongue launched the MTSA-PRO MPEG transport stream analyzer and BTPRO-7000S tablet-based signal analyzer, which enable engineers and technicians to easily configure, calibrate, and test various types of RF and IP video networks. Featuring a compact design that simplifies in-the-field measurements, both devices help operators gain a better understanding of what is going on inside their analog and/or digital TV or radio transmission, in order to provide a superior quality of service (QoS). Blonder Tongue will demonstrate the analyzers for the first time at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Sept. 22-25, in Denver, CO, at booth 1714.
Blonder Tongue MTSA-PRO MPEG TS Analyzer
- Through an intuitive user interface, Blonder Tongue's new portable analysis devices allow easy storage and retrieval of channel lineups to facilitate repeatable testing scenarios at all points in the video network, from transmission all the way to the receive location. Using the analyzers, operators are able to store video samples manually, or by triggering on threshold conditions, and support deeper analysis via internal or third-party analysis software.
- "The ability to deliver high-quality video and audio content is critical in the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets," said Jeff Smith, vice president of sales at Blonder Tongue. "Our new analyzers provide operators with reliable, flexible, and affordable tools for detecting transport stream issues. Based on their unique design, which is extremely compact and lightweight, the analyzers can be used anywhere in the world to ensure a superior quality of service for viewers."
- Blonder Tongue's MTSA-PRO MPEG transport stream analyzer enables users to measure QAM, IP, and ASI signals, as well as play out saved transport stream files, in order to troubleshoot problems from outside sources. The MTSA-PRO outputs prerecorded video streams or internal test patterns in various video formats, including MPEG-2 and H.264, helping operators verify compliance of external devices and systems. By enabling real-time analysis, monitoring, and decoding of transport streams, the software-based solution helps reduce transport stream issues and ensure superior video quality. The MTSA-PRO can also serve as a PSI/PSIP generator. The MTSA-PRO includes a wide range of sophisticated analysis tools, such as PCR and PTS analysis, arrive time graphing, measurement display, jitter analysis, triggered recording, data rate analysis, PES header analysis, and more. It is compliant with a variety of industry standards, including ATSC, DVB-C, DVB-T, and OpenCable.
- The MTSA-PRO analyzer offers advanced monitoring and analysis capabilities such as modulation error ratio (MER), received signal strength indicator (RSSI), High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) support, and SCTE-35 marker detection. Through an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), operators can easily limit the recording length of programming based on time or size. A maximize button on the service view window dramatically improves user visibility.
- Blonder Tongue's BTPRO-7000S is an HD tablet that enables operators to analyze and log HD/SD QPSK/8PSK satellite, 8VSB, QAM, and analog television or radio signals in real time. The BTPRO-7000S offers a broad frequency range of 4 to 2250 MHz, making it suitable for multiple applications, including TV, CATV, radio, and satellite. Using the signal analyzer, operators can perform a variety of CATV measurements, such as MER, PER, LDPC, BCH, bBER, EVM, noise margin, level/power, real-time spectrum analyzer, and constellation display.
- Designed with ease of use and portability in mind, the BTPRO-7000S features a 7-inch diagonal color touch screen that simplifies setup and navigation. A compact, lightweight design makes the BTPRO-7000S perfect for use in remote locations. The system automatically detects and selects analog and digital 8VSB/QAM TV signals in both measurement and spectrum modes to enable rapid analysis. Additionally, the system is capable of detecting, measuring, and displaying video of MPEG-2/4 and H.264 HD programs. All measurements, program lists, A/V PIDs, NET ID, virtual channel numbers, settings, and pictures are displayed on one screen so operators can quickly identify important information.