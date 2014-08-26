Blonder Tongue Enhances Test & Measurement Portfolio

Blonder Tongue launched the MTSA-PRO MPEG transport stream analyzer and BTPRO-7000S tablet-based signal analyzer, which enable engineers and technicians to easily configure, calibrate, and test various types of RF and IP video networks. Featuring a compact design that simplifies in-the-field measurements, both devices help operators gain a better understanding of what is going on inside their analog and/or digital TV or radio transmission, in order to provide a superior quality of service (QoS). Blonder Tongue will demonstrate the analyzers for the first time at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Sept. 22-25, in Denver, CO, at booth 1714.

Blonder Tongue MTSA-PRO MPEG TS Analyzer