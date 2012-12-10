Pump Top Video Reaches the Ungettables with Digital Signage

- The “Ungettables” – drivers 18 to 54 who are otherwise disconnected from traditional media, and who live largely online and on smartphones – can reliably be reached at the gas pump, according to new research conducted on behalf of Outcast Media by Equation Research.
- This “Ungettable” audience, who drives more than 8,000 miles each year and lives in the top 25 DMAs, resists TV commercials, bypasses online ads, shops through smartphones, gets its news from late night shows and websites, and, according to Nielsen Media Research, fuels up at least once a week. Outcast’s network reaches this customer at more than 15,000 pumps across the country.
- Forty-four percent are more likely than most to watch online video and stream content from their smartphones. The “Ungettables” are accustomed to getting information in new ways. They also bypass ads and are frequently distracted when using traditional media – 44% report that they browse the Internet, 33% say they check email, 31% text and 33% use social media while watching TV, numbers that are significantly higher than the general population and affirm the importance of being able to capture their attention at the pump.
- In a recent report by Lieberman Research in conjunction with Outcast for Mazda, consumers at the pump who were exposed to Mazda’s “Better. Stronger. Smarter.” TV campaign indicated that they are 55% more likely to consider Mazda the next time they shop for a new vehicle.
- “The commercial power of our ‘at the pump’ audience is real: these are agenda-setters who spend billions of dollars within hours of leaving the pump. We help advertisers break through the clutter and fragmentation they experience with other media channels, to reach this otherwise ‘Ungettable’ audience,” said Outcast co-founder Nathan Gill.
- Based on the latest Equation Research data, these young drivers – 38% work more than the general population, 67% eat out more than the average consumer and 17% exercise more than the general population – can also be relied upon to spend more time in their cars. According to MRI, they drive 17% more miles a year than the average person who is doing “everyday” errands. That means they’re at the pump more than average. These consumers are also 38% less likely to be heavy TV primetime watchers, and on average they spend 13% less time on the Internet at home than the general population. Finally, according to a study completed with MasterCard Advisory Group, Outcast viewers spend more than $18 billion a year within four hours of fueling up.
- Chris Burke, vice president of Research and Development, Equation Research, said, “We all know TV ratings are declining due to changing behaviors and media habits among core viewers who lead fast-paced, demanding lives. This survey illustrates the daily habits of this audience and presents an opportunity for advertisers to connect with them at the pump.”
- In sum, the new Equation Research says these “Ungettable” consumers are:
- 56% more likely to make purchases on their smartphones
- 54% more likely to cord-cut than the general population
- 39% more likely to say they are always busy and on the go
- More app friendly with an average of 22+ apps on their smartphones – 58% more than the general population
- 36% more likely to own a DVR than the general population
- 37% more active on social media while watching TV than the general population
