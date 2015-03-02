Black Box Releases WRT4000 Series of 3G, 4G Cellular Routers

The Black Box WRT4000 series of 3G/4G cellular routers can be used for primary network access, back-up network access, and temporary data networks.



Black Box WRT4000

Applications include primary access (M2M/remote monitoring, security, digital signage and kiosks, internet access in remote areas); back-up access (high transactional businesses such as banks, retail stores, and fast food restaurants); and temporary access (mobile food and retail businesses, trade shows and events, construction sites).

The product line consists of a total of twelve different versions to support a range of mobile carriers (Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint), mobile access technology (3G/4G), power (AC/DC), and temperature range (up to 85C).