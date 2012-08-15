C2G Offers Specialist Prep Training

C2G will host an industry certified InfoComm Technology Specialist Prep training for AV professionals such as integrators, architects, consultants, and contractors.

Training is a key advantage to staying ahead in the ever-changing and challenging AV environment.

Synnex and C2G are offering a Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Prep Course (GEN 112), at no cost for AV professionals wishing to gain their CTS certification. The three-day training will be held on Tuesday, August 21 through Thursday, August 23, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dayton, Ohio.

This course provides a forum for AV professionals to explore the exam format and work collaboratively, while studying the exam content areas with the help of Synnex and C2G facilitators. Attendees will receive training on key concepts to prepare them for the Certified Technology Specialist certification. Study materials, including a copy of the CTS Exam Guide, will be provided as part of the course.

Additionally, participants who have already acquired their CTS certification will be eligible for 24 InfoComm CTS-RU (Certified Technology Specialist - Renewal Unit) credits with the successful completion of the course.