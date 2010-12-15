Wowza Partnership Enables Services for Broadpeak's Cable, IPTV, and Over-The-Top TV Customers

Wowza Media Systems has licensed its unified media server software to Broadpeak, a global provider of multiplatform broadband video delivery solutions. The partnership between the two companies enables Broadpeak, a recent Technicolor spinoff, to add significant new capabilities to its innovative Mediator™ CDN (content delivery network) management platform for cable, IPTV, and over-the-top television customers.

"Wowza Media Server software is renowned for its performance, capabilities, and reliability," said Jacques Le Mancq, president and CEO of Broadpeak. "With Wowza, we can dramatically increase the media delivery options we offer our customers. This in turn gives them the opportunity to implement significant new revenue streams cost-effectively."

The licensing agreement enables users of Broadpeak's Mediator CDN management platform, which was introduced in October at the Broadband World Forum 2010 in Paris, to deploy Wowza Media Server 2 software to extend the capabilities of the system. The Wowza software, working in concert with Mediator, provides simultaneous streaming support for Adobe Flash, Microsoft Silverlight, Apple iOS, Android, BlackBerry, and other players. Thus, Broadpeak customers can use all of the most popular platforms to deliver content efficiently from a single set of live or on-demand encodes, eliminating the hassle, time, and expense of managing multiple configurations.

"Both Broadpeak and Wowza recognize that the ability to reach viewers on any player or device can bring profound benefits," said David Stubenvoll, Wowza CEO and co-founder. "Our partnership reaffirms the potential of a unified media infrastructure for service providers and their customers. We're very pleased that Wowza Media Server technology has become an integral part of the Broadpeak solution."