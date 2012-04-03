SurgeX Joins List of SynAudCon Sponsors

Greenville, IN--SynAudCon announced that SurgeX International has joined the organization's sponsorship program.

SurgeX International was created by the original SurgeX founders after the North American distribution of SurgeX products was sold to Electronic Systems Protection (ESP) in 2009. SurgeX International was formed to serve the global marketplace with 230V products.

"We are extremely pleased that the owners of SurgeX International have decided to sponsor our efforts," said Brenda Brown, co-owner of SynAudCon. "We have had a rich history with the company that started back when we first took over SynAudCon in 1995. It is terrific to have that same group of people return to support us."

Originally known as New Frontier Electronics, SurgeX sent four individuals to the Brown's first SynAudCon seminar in Fall River, MA. They brought with them two pieces of electronic equipment featuring new technology that SynAudCon owner Pat Brown recognized as fitting a specific need within the audio industry. Frontier Electronics later became officially known as SurgeX.

"Like Pat and I, the founders of SurgeX were working full-time jobs while trying to launch a new company," Brown said. "We found we had a lot in common and kind of bonded in our mutual efforts. I'm pleased to say that it worked out well for all of us."

Soon after that seminar in 1995 SurgeX became a sponsor of SynAudCon. At SynAudCon's Grounding and Shielding Workshops the SynAudCon staff demonstrated that series-mode surge elimination technology is needed to truly protect integrated systems from power line events.

"After the sale of SurgeX the original founders began focusing on the international needs of their products. At the same time Pat and I were launching our web-based training, which fills an international demand for audio training," Brown said. "Once again we are all moving in similar directions and experiencing success. There is mutual support between both of our organizations again which brings us back full circle."