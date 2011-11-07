Harman Certifies Products to Euro Standards

Northridge, CA--Harman Professional is in the process of certifying a range of products to the European EN 54-24 and EN 54-16 standards.

The EN 54 directive establishes minimum standards of intelligibility and environmental longevity for products used in life safety applications such as voice alarm systems. It is required for life safety installations within the European Union.

The first products to be certified are from Harman's JBL Control Contractor series, which are already widely used for life safety applications in the US and around the world.

Rick Kamlet, JBL senior marketing manager for Commercial Installed Sound, said: “Our Control Contractor series speakers have long been established as the some of the most robust products available. Adding EN 54-24 to the long list of safety certifications on this range will allow us to continue bringing Harman's high quality standards to our European customers.”