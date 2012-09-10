Kramer Debuts VS-88DTP Twisted Pair Matrix Switcher

Kramer Electronics has introduced the high−performance VS−88DTP Twisted Pair Matrix Switcher for DVI signals.

The unit reclocks and equalizes the signal, and can route any or all inputs to any or all DGKat twisted pair outputs simultaneously.

The VS−88DTP has a maximum input data rate of 1.65Gbps and is HDTV compatible. The VS−88DTP has eight DVI−D inputs on DVI−I connectors, and eight DGKat twisted pair outputs on RJ−45 connectors. The unit features Kramer’s re−Klocking and Equalization technology, which rebuilds the digital signal to travel longer distances.

The VS−88DTP has a system range of up to 225 ft. (90m) at 1080i, or up to 98 ft.m (30m) at 1080p on Kramer shielded BC−DGKat524 cable. On Kramer shielded BC−DGKat623 cable, the unit has a range of up to 295 ft. (90m) at 1080i, or up to 230 ft. (70m) at 1080p, and on Kramer shielded BC−DGKat7a23 cable, it has a range of up to 330 ft. (100m) at 1080i or up to 295 ft. (90m) at 1080p.

The VS−88DTP features Kramer’s DGKat Signal Integration – unique technology for converting digital TMDS signals such as DVI or HDMI as well as control and communication to signals that run over twisted pair cables. For best performance, Kramer recommends using DGKat cables designed specifically for optimum range and compatibility with Kramer twisted pair transmitters and receivers.

The VS−88DTP provides convenient features for easy operation including a front panel lockout button. The unit can be controlled via the front−panel touch switches, through its serial RS−232 and RS−485 ports, via Ethernet, or by the included IR remote control. The unit also includes K−Router Windows−based control software, and Windows−based Ethernet Configuration Manager & Virtual Serial Port Manager. The unit has sixteen memory locations to store setups for quick access to the most frequently used configurations.

The VS−88DTP also features Kramer’s I−EDIDPro Intelligent EDID Processing, an algorithm that ensures “Plug and Play” operation in DVI systems.

The VS−88DTP operates with a worldwide power supply, and is housed in a standard 19-inch rack mount, with “ears” included.