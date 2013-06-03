Contemporary Research Launches QMOD-HDTV Encoder Modulators at InfoComm

The What: Contemporary Research will introduce the QMOD-SDI1.5, QMOD-HDMI1.5 and the QMOD-YPB2, the next generation of its QMOD HDTV modulation technology, at the InfoComm 2013 Expo in Orlando, Florida this month.



The What Else: The modulators support two video streams (RF and IP), two audio formats (AC-3 and AES stereo), two captioning options (708/608 and Line 21), and two MTS language programs for each channel. They all mount two-across in one rack space.

All units feature unique flex encoding - the ability to convert non-ATSC video formats into a QAM cable channel. In addition, all QMODs will up-convert SD video to HD, and an optional upgrade key enables a full range of up- and down-conversion and scaling features.

GigE Ethernet is included in all QMODs, supporting IPTV streaming, IP control and onboard Web pages for setup, operation, monitoring and firmware updates, while screw terminals allow control for EAS broadcast.

The QMOD-SDI1.5 features HD-SDI (up to 3G), Component, and Composite/CC inputs, and supports SDI embedded, digital coax, optical and stereo audio.

Designed for general and digital signage applications, the QMOD-HDMI1.5 includes HDMI (non-HDCP), RGBHV/Component inputs. Dual Composite/CC, stereo and coax audio inputs support single and dual-channel modes of operation. The RGBHV/Component input will support 1080p/720p 60 Hz video from PCs or consumer HD cameras; additional resolutions, scaling and positioning are available with the optional scaling upgrade key.

The QMOD-YPB2 HDTV Modulator delivers dual-channel distribution of Component cable and satellite TV sources, supported by dual Component, Composite/CC, stereo and coax audio inputs.