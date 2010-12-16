New Products: December 2010

Extron DMS 3600

The Extron DMS 3600 represents a new level of matrix switching for DVI. It combines the simplicity and reliability of a fixed I/O matrix switcher with the convenience and flexibility of a modular matrix switcher. The DMS 3600 feature automatic cable equalization for all inputs and output reclocking for each output to ensure operation in DVI environments. To enhance integration of DVI-equipped sources and displays, the DMS 3600 features EDID Minder, which automatically manages EDID communication between all connected input sources.

Liberty AV Power Relocation And Cable Conceal Kit

Liberty AV’s PowerBridge in-wall power outlet relocation and cable conceal kit is designed to manage AV power in/out requirements and provide discreet cable management. Combining the PowerBridge Solution with TrippLite Power Protection provides a way to protect projectors and lamps, and any other expensive AV electronics that are not installed in a rack. Utilizing one-inch recessed wall plates on both ends of the power in/out chain to facilitate close-mounting of flat-panel TVs and other components, a PowerBridge network plugs into existing power outlets or surge protectors.

Barco OVL Video Wall

The new OVL series has an advanced heat management system based on liquid cooling technology, which brings the LED temperature down to the optimal level. This is designed to result in a longer lifetime of the projection system, amounting to 80,000 hours of continuous operation in eco mode. Because of its liquid cooling, it is possible to boost the OVL’s brightness level by 20 percent without shortening the system’s lifetime. Conversely, it is possible to prolong the system’s lifetime by lowering the brightness level.

Savant Remotes

Savant’s handheld Touch Remote, built upon the company’s intuitive user interface, is designed to deliver a simple, immersive, elegant, and familiar experience. A balance of pushbuttons and touch interface provides intuitive, tactile control plus. The breadth of the twoway communication provided includes media, lighting, security, network cameras, climate control, and more. The Touch Remote delivers immediate immersive system access with a few taps or swipes of its 3.5-inch color Retina touch display, or through backlit buttons.

Aviom AllFrame

Aviom’s AllFrame Multi-Modular I/O System eliminates several expensive and labor-intensive stages of the signal chain while reducing cable clutter. Instead of soldering, terminating, and testing scores of analog connections; installing conduits; and pulling separate cables for each audio signal, the AllFrame requires only a single Cat-5e or fiber connection, plus DC power (which can also be supplied over the Cat-5e cable).

Community R.25

Community Professional’s R.25 allweather loudspeaker is now available in an all-white enclosure, with white grille and yoke in a 90x40 degree coverage pattern. The eight-inch R.25 provides intelligibility and musicality in both indoor and outdoor environments, as well as being intended for portable applications. The new white R.25-94WZ and R.25-94WTZ speakers are available now.

Middle Atlantic RSH Series

Middle Atlantic has introduced a number of RSH Series options for rack mounting a wide variety of iPod and other portable media player docks. The line of rack mounts, custom cut to precisely fit the face of each piece of equipment, now includes options for a number of popular docks, allowing a more uniform look for professionallyinstalled rack systems.

Shure Beta 181 Instrument Microphone

Shure Incorporated’s Beta 181 is a compact, side-address condenser microphone designed for discreet placement and control in live and studio environments. It is the first wired performance microphone from Shure that features interchangeable polar pattern capsules cardioid, supercardioid, omnidirectional, and bidirectional to offer versatility in constantly changing performance environments. The Beta 181 provides audio with consistent polar responses in a form factor small enough to get close to the source in the tightest conditions.

RTI AD-4

Remote Technologies Incorporated’s AD-4 fourzone distributed audio matrix switcher offers a highly adaptable solution for distributing music. Containing both a matrix switching pre-amp and a built-in eight-channel Cool Power class D amplifier, the AD-4 distributes up to four analog audio sources to four zones. Added flexibility comes with the ability to augment four local audio source inputs with four remote source inputs. Featuring a compact, low-profile design, the AD-4 is suitable for rack-mount or free-standing installations.

Crestron Interwave

Crestron’s Interwave internet radio tuner card delivers quick access to thousands of online radio stations and podcasts, all via broadband. Browse by format, location, or language; search alphanumerically or by keyword, and save and sort favorites on the touch panel, mobile device, or computer. Crestron even provides its own Interwave radio website where users can easily organize and launch all their favorite music, news, sports, and talk programs. Interwave occupies a single tuner slot, and has both analog and digital outputs.

SmartAVI RDU-2P Switch

SmartAVI’s RDU-2P is a two-port DVI-D and USB 1.1 switch. It can extend DVI-D and USB 1.1 signals up to 275 feet over two STP cables. The RDU-2P has both a local switch as well as a remote switch, allowing users in a studio environment to switch between two computers without having to go to their physical locations.

BrightSign HD210w And HD1010w

BrightSign’s HD210w and the HD1010w are two new solid-state media controllers with builtin Wi-Fi capabilities. The HD210w looping sign controller and HD1010w interactive sign controller can be connected to a wireless network without having to install cabling or an adaptor. The new media players are HD signage solutions that include the hardware, software, and the built in Wi-Fi tools in a small but rugged steel enclosure that can be easily tucked out of sight.

Canon REALiS WUX4000 Projector

Canon’s REALiS WUX4000 Installation LCOS projector delivers HD-resolution widescreen images with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a brightness level of 4,000 lumens. The projector employs Canon’s fourth-generation proprietary AISYS-enhanced LCOS engine, the advanced projection-display technology that delivers images with high brightness, contrast, and color. Additional features include access to three new high-resolution interchangeable Canon projection lenses as well as motorized lens shift for installation flexibility.

Tripp Lite B136 Series

Tripp Lite has introduced a new range of component video with stereo audio over Cat-5 solutions that enable a component video with stereo audio signal to be extended up to 700 feet. When used with 24Awg, Solid Wire UTP cable, B136 Series products can transmit audio and video signals to a remote TV or projector up to 500 feet from the source. Maximum range can be extended to 700 feet by using Zero-Skew UTP cable. Over shorter distances, standard Cat-5 cables may be used.

ClearOne CHATAttach 150

ClearOne’s CHATAttach 150 USB speakerphone system is designed for unified communications and soft phone applications. The CHATAttach system contains two CHAT 150 speakerphones that can be connected together, even with a call already in progress, to function as a single system providing even, full-room coverage. The CHATAttach, which connects via USB cable to any PC or laptop, works with leading brands of VoIP phone systems, internet phones, and webconferencing applications.

RT Com OBHD-2C And OBCA-2C

RT Com has introduced a new version of its OBHD HDMI and OBCA DVI fiber optic extension products. The revised products offer the same reliability and compatibility of the original models and add versatility and lower cost for deployment. The OBHD-2C and OBCA-2C operate with two strands of multi-mode or single-mode fiber optic cable.

Stewart Filmscreen Silver 5D

Stewart Filmscreen’s Silver 5D is a new fabric that offers passive 3D polarization while maintaining performance for 2D sources. It preserves the performance of Stewart’s Silver 3D fabric while improving uniformity, reducing hot spotting, and offers a wider viewing cone than previously available. It is available in seamless sizes up to 40x90.

Atlona AT-HD-BIR40SR

Atlona Technologies’ AT-HD-BIR40SR extends HDMI signal long distances without suffering signal degradation. Bi-directional IR allows users to control units connected from either end of the HD-BIR40SR. With the new HD-BIR40SR, users are now capable of transmitting IR both directions with this HDMI1.3 extender.

BTX Software

BTX Technologies has made a major update to its free Pro Plate and Panel Designer software. To make it easier than ever for customers to configure, specify, and order the company’s professional line of custom wall plates and panels, the software solution has been bolstered with a convenient new quoting feature, powerful alignment and connector distribution tools, and more than 100 new connector symbols in its drag-and-drop library. The BTX Pro Plate and Panel Designer Software can be downloaded free at btx.com.

Hitachi CPWX8 Projector

Hitachi’s CPWX8 3LCD multimedia projector weighs less than five pounds and measures just 12 inches wide by 8.7 inches deep by three inches high. It provides native WXGA resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio along with 16.7 million colors and 2,600 ANSI lumens brightness for vivid widescreen images. The CPWX8 is designed for ease of use and flexible operation. It includes HDMI, S-video and composite video inputs, RGB computer video inputs and outputs, two audio inputs, and an audio output.

Intelix DIGI-HD-4X4

Intelix’s DIGI-HD-4X4 matrix merges 4x4 HDMI matrix switching with twisted pair extension and Intelix HDshāk processing. A true matrix switcher, the DIGI-HD-4X4 features four HDMI inputs, four HDMI outputs and four twisted pair extender outputs and both HDMI and twisted pair outputs are live simultaneously. When used in conjunction with a compatible Intelix twisted pair receiver, the matrix extends output signals up to 300 feet over a single twisted pair cable. HDshāk processing provides remote EDID storing and enhanced bandwidth limiting, thereby allowing the installer to optionally disable highbandwidth HDMI elements.

Clear-Com HelixNet Platform

Clear-Com’s HelixNet alldigital intercom platform was developed with five design concepts in mind: cabling simplicity, ease-of-use, networking flexibility, system intelligence, and audio clarity. All products on the platform are designed to work on a wide variety of twisted-pair cabling, such as microphone cables and Cat-5. HelixNet can operate over a facility’s pre-existing cabling and, soon, Main Stations will be able to connect via standard LAN/IT network infrastructure.

Magenta HD-One LX

Magenta Research’s HD-One LX is an HDMI extension product that utilizes a single Cat-5/6 cable. HD-One LX is fully HDCP-compliant and capable of extending uncompressed 1080p video, audio, IR, and bi-directional RS 232 to 328 feetallowing commands and data to flow in both directions. The distance reach and use of inexpensive, easy to terminate UTP cable makes this product a choice for HDMI extension of a Blu-ray player, cable/set-top box, or a PC with an HDMI output.

MultiDyne HaLFCuBE And LiGHTCuBE

MultiDyne’s LiGHTCuBE fiber optic field transport system and the HaLFCuBE portable fiber optic field transport system are capable of housing any product in the MultiDyne product line. Designed for the fiber optic field transport of composite, HD video, PL, IFB, audio, and more, the LiGHTCuBE can be configured for as many as 80 HD-SDI, SDI or composite video paths, while the HaLFCuBE allows for up to 40 channels over just one fiber optic cable.

OSD ACE950

OSD Audio’s Architectural Ceiling Element (ACE) Trimless Series of inwall/ ceiling speakers blend effortlessly into any interior and deliver astonishing performance levels due in part to larger Kevlar woofers. The line includes the flagship OSDACE950, a powerful nine in-ceiling speaker that installs in a standard eight housing.

ComNet ComWorx VL

ComNet’s ComWorx VL line consists of ethernet media converters, a new ethernet-over-coaxialcable product and managed ethernet switches. The ComWorx VL line is the company’s entry into ethernet products that are commercial- rated and designed for benign operating environments.

PPC SignalTight

PPC’s SignalTight continuity connectors employ a feature to prevent RFI ingress and maintain constant signal continuity even when the nut is loose. SignalTight creates an optimal connection and reduces network degradation issues and service calls due to a less-than-finger-tight connection. SignalTight technology is combined with PPC’s Perfect Flex broadband coaxial cables in the SignalTight drop jumpers. The SignalTight jumpers offer electrical performance of up to three GHz for future-ready installation while minimizing the number of selfinstalls that turn into truck rolls.

SoundTools NL4 Sniffer/Sender

SoundTools, Rat Sound’s product manufacturing division, has released the NL4 Sniffer/Sender unit, based on the Rat Sniffer /Sender circuitry. The SoundTools NL4 Sniffer and Senders are on the fly, highly reliable, testers with remote ends used in the field to quickly determine faulty NL4 cables at various stages and locations. It allows testing for all possible faults of an NL4 cable even when the ends are located at a distance from each other.

Epson EX Series

Epson has introduced three multimedia projectors designed to provide businesses with convenience, reliability, and affordability. The Epson EX3200, EX5200, and EX7200 offer advanced features, including USB plug-andplay setup for Windows and Mac that instantly displays images on both the projector and computer by simply connecting a USB cable. All three models offer 2,600 lumens of color and white light output for bright presentations and Epson’s latest 3LCD, 3-chip technology for vibrant images.

Premier Mounts Half-Size GearBox

Premier Mounts’ GB-AVSTOR4 12x24 Ceiling Equipment Storage GearBox is an option for storing AV electronic components above the false ceiling to provide a clean, organized classroom or meeting room environment. It also replaces half of a standard two by two false ceiling tile, and its perforated lid looks like a standard HVAC return register when closed to blend in with the rest of the ceiling. The compact GB-AVSTOR4 extends the lower room area and is sealed to the plenum space above the ceiling tiles to avoid plenumrelated code issues.

Extron 3.5 TLP 350MV

The Extron TLP 350MV TouchLink 3.5-inch wall mount touchpanel is designed for applications that require a compact touchpanel with a small installation footprint. Designed to mount securely into a wall, lectern, or other flat surface, the TLP 350MV provides the power of touchpanel control in the same three-gang form factor common for keypad controllers. Eight customizable backlit buttons provide expanded control capabilities to ensure that critical functions are easily accessible.

A.C.T Lighting grandMA2

A.C.T Lighting’s latest release of grandMA2 software 2.0 adds a multitude of new functionality such as layout views, advanced MAtricks, advanced tracking sheet options and much more. The release can be downloaded at actlighting.com/downloads.html.

JVC LCD GD-191U And GD-171U

JVC’s GD-191U and GD-171U Professional Series LCD monitors offer SXGA resolution and are designed to provide reliable service. The monitors deliver 5ms response time, 800:1 contrast ratio, and 250cd/m2 brightness. Plus, each monitor features a built-in 3D comb filter to reduce composite video processing artifacts and ensure a sharp picture with less noise. Built for 24/7 operation, the new GD-191U and GD-171U monitors feature non-glare screens housed in stylish, slim bezels.

Allen & Heath xDR-16 Expander

Allen & Heath has added the xDR- 16 expander unit to the iLive digital mixing family, providing remote analog I/O expansion and networking options at FOH, on the other side of a large stage, in another room, or even in a different building during installations. The xDR- 16 has 16 analog inputs and eight analog outputs connected via Allen & Heaths proprietary Audio and Control over ethernet link fitted in Port B of an iLive MixRack.

Lectrosonics Mute Switch

Lectrosonics’ Mute switch is designed for use with the company’s belt-pack transmitters. The Mute switch is a belt-mount unit that provides instant, pop-free audio muting. The Mute switch is an active device that is powered by any 5-pin Lectrosonics transmitter, including the new Servo Input transmitters such as the SM Series, LMa, and UM400a. It works with most 2- and 3-wire lavaliere microphones wired according to Lectrosonics guidelines. The new Mute uses an optically coupled switch to silence the audio signal without any clicks and pops, even when located in a strong RF field.

Smart Sync 2010

Smart Technologies’ SMART Sync 2010 classroom management software is now available for the Mac platform. Smart Sync 2010 for Mac enhances the teaching and learning experience in computer-enabled classrooms, allowing teachers to monitor and guide student learning. Teachers can easily perform a variety of classroom management tasks with a click of a button.

Black Box AC1131A

The Wireless Video Presentation System II (AC1131A) from Black Box gives you an easy and inexpensive way to make any VGA projector wireless. As an 802.11b/g receiver device, it enables multiple PC or Mac laptop users—even mobile PDA users—to project computer screen video presentations, including video, from right where they sit, eliminating the need to plug and unplug video cables at the projector to switch presenters.

AVFoundry VideoEq

AVFoundry’s VideoEq is an external box that allows users to correct the color balance of their video signals. The VideoEq allows the user independent control over all of the color definitions in the video signal. This capacity is usually called independent six-axis control, because any of the three primary colors or three secondary colors can be adjusted without affecting the other five colors.

Platinum Tools JackAX 110

Platinum Tools’ JackAX 110 Termination Tool terminates all standard brands of jacks, including 90-degree and180 degree jacks as well as single row pairings. The JackAX’s design ensures 110 jacks are properly terminated eliminating common NEXT and FEXT failures. Engineered for ease of use, including applications inside walls and junction boxes, the blade is securely held in place with simple screw and it weighs in at only 10.9 ounces.

Sanyo XK And WK Series

Sanyo introduces two series of portable 3LCD projectors targeted for the educational and business markets. The new XK and WK series projectors offer improvements in lamp and filter life, thereby reducing both costs and time required for maintenance. All four models share a compact size and light weight, making them highly portable and easy to transport.

Audio-Technica SpectraPulse mtu301

Audio-Technica’s SpectraPulse mtu301 bodypack transmitter allows presenters the flexibility to transmit audio as they move throughout the entire SpectraPulse coverage area. By plugging in a lavalier or headworn microphone to the mtu301, users can now be free to untether an onstage performance, leave a podium or walk away from a conference table, further expanding the performance for Audio-Technica’s SpectraPulse Ultra Wideband wireless microphone system.

TV One AVT-3320

TV One’s AVToolbox Division replaces the AVT-3310 with the new AVT-3320. The AVT-3320 analog video scaler adds UXGA capabilities increasing the resolution to 1600x1200. The AVT-3320 allows users to view any standard analog format video source in high resolution on a PC monitor. It has both composite video and S-video inputs that can be up converted to XGA, SXGA, or UXGA outputs.