Biamp Systems’ TesiraFORTÉ series of digital audio processors brings AVB connectivity and increased flexibility to everyday and enterprise-grade audio. TesiraFORTÉ consists of eight models—four AVB models and four non-AVB models—with fixed input and output configurations. Designed to bring greater simplicity and more options to today’s conferencing, telephony, and VoIP environments, TesiraFORTÉ is a component of the Biamp Tesira family of digital signal processor (DSP)-based media systems.