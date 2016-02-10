Biamp Systems' Tesira Platform Earns AVnu Certification

Biamp Systems’s flagship Tesira line of digital signal processors has earned an AVnu certification from the AVnu Alliance, the industry Audio Video Bridging (AVB) consortium. With the release of firmware version 2.4.2, Tesira server-class products will be AVnu-certified.

A community of professional AV, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial companies, the AVnu Alliance is driving the adoption of AVB/TSN standards and certified interoperability of networked devices using open AVB and time synchronized networking (TSN). Based on those standards, AVnu-certified products have passed rigorous and extensive testing as outlined by the AVnu Certified Logo Program. AVnu-certified devices provide customers the confidence that their devices are ensured for interoperability among other certified products, regardless of the manufacturer. Other AVnu-certified manufacturers include AudioScience, Coveloz, Extreme Networks, Harman, and XMOS.

"AVnu Alliance is leading the way in establishing open AVB standards and stringent testing that guarantee interoperability customers can depend on. After a detailed testing process, we're excited that Tesira is now AVnu-certified," said Justin O'Connor, product manger, audio products at Biamp Systems. "This is a significant milestone and demonstrates Biamp's commitment to supporting the adoption of AVB/TSN by providing customers with powerful, future-proofed, and robust networked media solutions."

The Tesira AVnu-certified products include Tesira SERVER, SERVER-IO, and TesiraFORTÉ products.