IC Realtime Develops 720-Degree Video Surveillance Camera Tech

IC Realtime has developed a remote-viewing platform that captures 720-degrees with no blind spots or moving parts.

IC Realtime's 720-degree technology was originally implemented in Scuderia Corsa’s Ferrari 458 Italia No. 63.

“Pulling from experience in having brought to market our single-lens Immersive-360 camera line, our R&D division has pioneered a remote-viewing platform comprised of proprietary software—leveraging gyroscopic movement technology—and a dual-lens 720-degree camera system. By incorporating many software sensors and synchronizing both front and rear spheres (camera lenses) together, we’re able to capture 360-degree x 360-degree video to create a 3D-like experience that puts the viewer completely in the center of the action,” said Ivan Onuchin, executive vice president of R&D for IC Realtime. “This will create a realm of endless possibilities for what can be achieved in video surveillance. It is nothing short of remarkable.”

The 720-degree technology will make its way to market later this year in a brand-new series of two-lens mega-pixel cameras from IC Realtime called IC720. Different versions of the camera with interchangeable sensors and lenses to achieve a wide variety of video surveillance needs (including a 28-megapixel version) are currently in the works. According to Onuchin, the technology incorporates 15 unique aspects that the company has applied/received patent protection on.

“We originally spec’d the technology for automobile racing as it’s one of the most extreme testing grounds we can get our hands on,” said IC Realtime CEO Matt Sailor. “Its first application is in Scuderia Corsa’s Ferrari 458 Italia No. 63 — a car that is currently competing on the U.S. circuit, and won the championship last year.”

Founded in 2011 by Giacomo Mattioli and Art Zafiropoulo, Scuderia Corsa Racing With Ferrari is the 2013 Grand-AM Rolex GT championship-winning team that supports the racing needs of Ferrari clients through turnkey programs, GT endurance racing, the North American Ferrari Challenge Series and track events. IC720 worked closely with the team to incorporate the camera into the racecar.

Streaming live high-definition video to mobile devices—and uncompromised at speeds in excess of 100 MPH—the camera is used during practice laps and is planned to eventually be used during racing as well.

“Soon the very same technology that we are testing with Scuderia Corsa Racing With Ferrari will be available for all types of elite surveillance applications,” said Sailor. “This will be an industry game-changer.”