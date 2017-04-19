Biamp Systems Appoints Director of Business Development

Jody Thomas has joined Biamp Systems as its new director of business development. In this role, Thomas will direct and integrate the efforts of the company's sales channel, sales and product management teams, and strategic technology partnerships.

"Jody brings a vast AV and IT systems integration background to Biamp," said Matt Czyzewski, president and CEO, Biamp Systems. "His unique experience and approach will help drive the growth of our company, furthering our commitment to developing superior products, support, and service across all channels."

Most recently, Thomas was president of Emergent Communications Technology, a company he founded in 2007 to focus on emerging vertical technology applications and channel strategies for manufacturers in the commercial AV market. Through Emergent, and previously as partner and CEO of Kayye Consulting, he has spent the last 21 years serving as a business and product development consultant encompassing many aspects of AV and IT systems integration, business management, market analysis, facilities design, product support, development, and training.

He also brings a track record in the application of cloud-based technologies to improve operational efficiencies and demonstrate an ROI for enterprise customers, AV integrators, and technology providers. Active in the AV industry since 1989, he has volunteered his time and expertise as an educator, board member, and council member for InfoComm International, NSCA, and CEDIA.

"Biamp has been a constant as the industry has evolved into the IT space," Thomas said. "I am thrilled to join such an innovative team, and look forward to leveraging my knowledge to expand Biamp's relationships and continue to drive exceptional customer experiences."