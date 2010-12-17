USAV Named Chief’s 2010 Distinguished Partner

- Denver, CO--USAV Group announced their organization has been recognized by Milestone AV Technologies as the 2010 Distinguished Partner for Milestone’s Chief-brand products. The award is designed to honor the ProAV organization that demonstrates teamwork, exceptional sales volume, and integration excellence.
- Chief became USAV Group’s Preferred Manufacturer Partner (PMP) for mounts in 2003 and has been providing USAV Group Integrators with high-quality product solutions in this area ever since.
- “We are honored to be acknowledged as the Distinguished Partner for Milestone’s Chief-brand products,” said USAV Group founder and CFO Chris Whitley. “The relationship we have with our PMPs is very important to us and we have always enjoyed working with the people at Chief. They consistently provide our team with exceptional products and service.”
- “USAV Group has been a great partner for our Chief-brand products,” said Milestone AV Technologies CEO Scott Gill, “This award is simply a way to thank them for their partnership over the years.”
- Gill presented USAV Group with the award in Minneapolis, MN during the group’s Fall Integrators’ Meeting. USAV Group hosts several meetings each year where member executives are invited to collaborate on business strategy, best practices, and market dominance.