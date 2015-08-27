Biamp Names New UC Product Manager

Biamp Systems has appointed Rob Houston as the company’s new product manager for unified communications products. Based in Beaverton, Houston will report to director of product management Shell Haffner and be responsible for the strategy, development, and promotion of the company’s UC solutions.



“Rob’s experience in IT marketing, international promotion, and product innovation will be instrumental to our continued focus in the UC space,” said Haffner. “These are very exciting times for Biamp, and we’re thrilled to welcome Rob aboard.”

With more than 15 years of experience spanning public relations and IT product marketing, Houston most recently served as the manager of global product marketing for the entry product segment at the Xerox Corporation, overseeing the promotion of solutions such as multifunction printers across North America, Europe, and emerging markets. With responsibilities across a wide range of global IT channels, he successfully launched dozens of solutions and refined the company’s product value propositions and messaging with multiple IT customer segments. Houston holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Puget Sound.