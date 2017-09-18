Biamp Joins Logitech Collaboration Program

Biamp Systems has joined the Logitech Collaboration Program (LCP) as an integration partner in the Complementary Technologies provider track. As partners, Biamp and Logitech will offer a complete video collaboration experience through integrated and complementary products. Announced in 2015, the LCP provides a framework for delivering high-quality video collaboration experiences across a variety of customer applications.

"Biamp technology is intuitively designed to make it easy for users to come together quickly for successful meetings without compromising audio quality or user experience," said Jody Thomas, director of business development at Biamp Systems. "Through Logitech's Collaboration Program, integrated solutions leveraging our innovative products like Devio and TesiraFORTÉ and Logitech's visual and unified communications technology, provide our customers with a comprehensive experience further increasing meeting productivity."

"We are pleased that Biamp has joined our program," said Jason Moss, global head of business development for Logitech's video collaboration group. "By closely collaborating with Biamp, we are able to offer a better user experience to our joint customers."

As a new member of the Logitech Technology Program, Biamp will bundle its technology with Logitech equipment, which will be available in Q4 of this year.