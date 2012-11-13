Air Canada's Digital Signage Network with Yammerfall Feed, Powered by X2O Media

X2O Media has announced that Air Canada has added a Yammerfall feed to its globe TV digital signage network powered by the Xpresenter platform. Yammerfall is a continuous stream of messages from Yammer, an enterprise social network, designed for display on screens in employee areas. Yammer makes it easier for the airline's in-flight service employees to connect with each other and stay up-to-date with important news and announcements.



Since its launch in 2008, globe TV has relied on Xpresenter to keep Air Canada's cabin crew informed with current work-related information and real-time news and weather, which is displayed on screens located in the airline's In-Flight Service Crew Centres and Training Centres across Canada. With the addition of the Yammerfall feed, Air Canada adds another timely source of streamlined content to globe TV in the form of an internal social networking tool.

Recently acquired by Microsoft, Yammer brings the power of social networking to the enterprise in a private and secure environment. As easy to use as consumer social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter, Yammer is designed for internal company collaboration, file sharing, knowledge exchange, and team efficiency.

"Xpresenter enables us to promote key messages and timely information to our cabin crew as they navigate through our employee facilities," said Bill Powell, Air Canada's Manager of Communication Planning and Delivery for the airline's customer service divisions. "With the platform's ability to integrate with real-time data feeds, taking advantage of social media as a content source is simple. By incorporating Yammerfall, our globe TV network has become an even more powerful and engaging resource for our employees."