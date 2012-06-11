BenQ Flat Panels for Education and Corporate

BenQ America Corp. has introduced new 42-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch interactive flat panels (IFPs) with 1920x1080p full HD resolution. The IFPs will be launched at InfoComm 2012 in booth C6026.

The T420, T650, and TL550 are designed to maximize the learning experience for students, while enhancing meeting efficiency, training effectiveness, collaborative discussions, data visualization, and team building exercises in corporate, government, and military applications such as conference rooms and command and control. The IFPs can be used in interactive applications in a range of environments, including eBoard information displays for menus and airport flight schedules.

The CCFL T420 and T650 offer dynamic contrast ratios of 4,000:1 and 9,000:1, while the LED TL550 offers a dynamic contrast ratio of 10,000:1. Key features of all three IFPs include:

• Optical Sensing Touch Technology

• Optical Dual Touch Technology

• Picture-in-Picture (PIP) Function

• Anti-Image Retention

• Ambient Light Sensor

• 10-bit PID Panel

• Integrated Speaker

"Interactive displays bring new life to the average presentation by greatly enhancing efficiency, productivity, and collaboration," said Lars Yoder, President at BenQ America Corp. "To provide a superior interactive flat panel for business professionals and educators, we have combined our extensive knowledge of these markets with industry-leading visual display technologies. The result is higher and higher interactivity with high-quality and high-impact presentation displays that take meetings and classroom lessons to the next level."

The new units are available at an MSRP of $2,999 for the T420, $4,999 for the TL550, and $8,999 for the T650.

