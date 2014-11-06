BenQ's Commercial Digital Signage Lines

- BenQ America Corp. announced that it is now shipping its series of digital signage solutions. Consisting of three main product lines, the D Series dual-side, BH Series bar-type, and TL Series transparent display models are commercial installations looking to increase the impact of their advertising efforts and public information points. Allowing the flexibility to place screen-based content in narrow spaces, deliver highly interactive user experiences, and provide front-and-back imaging capabilities, the ten new panels are screens that use brightness, installation flexibility, and high image quality for any retail or public space.
- "Public spaces are in need of solutions that can engage, inform, and entertain viewers in order to break away from today's crowded multimedia surroundings," said Bob Wudeck, Associate Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at BenQ America Corp. "By putting research and development at the center of our innovation process, we've developed a family of digital signage products that use interactivity, aesthetics, and new display possibilities to genuinely capture the attention of viewers. The results are new interactive experiences that can effectively deliver high quality content in any setting."
- BenQ's series of dual-sided signage panels include four 55-inch displays (DH550C, DL550C, DH550F, and DL550F) that combine reliability, an aero-thin design, and the ability to provide engaging content from both sides of the panel. Providing both horizontal and vertical installation options, the solutions can be mounted to walls and ceilings in both indoor and outdoor settings, making the series ideal for a wide range of locations including airports, train stations, transportation hubs, and retail stores — replacing traditional light-box advertisements with engaging electronic information displays. Featuring brightness levels between 450 and 700 nits, the lightweight displays, which measure less than 25 mm thick, make the product family a flexible advertising solution that remains both aesthetically attractive and easy to install.
- BenQ's 28-inch BH280 and 38-inch BH380 bar-type displays feature a sleek and slim design to deliver content in any setting such as buses and subway cars, restaurants, government offices, post office counters, banks, convenience stores, or exhibition spaces. Featuring an ultra-bright 700 nits (BH280) or 800 nits (BH380), an average life of 50,000 hours, and a Smart Light function that allows viewing even in environments with ambient light, the duo becomes a reliable choice for any of today's portrait or landscape digital signage applications. To provide full connectivity, the panels accept DVI and VGA inputs, ensuring simple integration with an existing system for content delivery and a simple installation process.
- The TL320F, TL500F, TL650F, and TL320C transparent displays are signage innovations that bring content interaction to customers in order to unleash new product display and advertisement opportunities. Featuring a dual display function, the solutions allow consumers to observe both on-screen advertisements and actual products encased inside the transparent boxes — creating a display breakthrough for retail showcase windows, museum exhibitions, and other environments. Available in 32-, 50-, and 65-inch models, the displays can also be custom-built to fit any product placement requirement. Equipped with multiple inputs including USB ports (TL320C) for easy media and system integration, the panels provide audio through two built-in 2W speakers for a full-on interactive experience that captures the attention and imagination of passersby.
- The entire BenQ digital signage lineup is now shipping in North America.