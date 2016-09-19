BenQ MH750 Delivers Visual Performance at Great Value

The What: BenQ has introduced the BenQ MH750 Colorific projector to its professional business-class lineup delivers vivid color, high brightness, and flexible connectivity options at an incredible value, making every presentation pop in any setting.



The What Else: The BenQ MH750 boasts full HD resolution, 4,500 ANSI lumens of brightness and a 10,000:1 high contrast ratio. This value projector also features dual HDMI inputs, ensuring convenient and flexible switching between two inputs, as well as MHL connectivity, allowing users to stream content from any smartphone or tablet instantly. For full HD wireless streaming, the optional QCast harnesses the power of near-field communications (NFC) technology, allowing users to easily stream 1080p multimedia content from their smart devices. Presentations are further supported by crisp audio performance from the built-in 10-W speaker.

With the BenQ MH750, integrators are able to meet the demands of any installation through the projector’s 1.3x big zoom feature, corner fit, as well as 2D and auto vertical keystone correction. Together, these features provide integrators the flexibility to install the projector anywhere with ease. An upper lamp door allows for quick and accessible lamp replacement. For facility-wide maintenance, LAN control enables efficient remote monitoring and control directly from a central location. IT managers can easily perform network management tasks such as powering off, adjusting settings, monitoring lamp hours, and updating firmware.