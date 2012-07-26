Erdmann Named CEDIA Lifetime Achievement Winner

CEDIA has named Ken Erdmann the recipient of its 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award. Erdmann, co-founder and president of Erdmann Electric Inc. will be recognized at the annual Electronic Lifestyles Awards Celebration at CEDIA EXPO on September 8, 2012.

Ken Erdmann



CEDIA’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual who has exhibited outstanding, creative, innovative, and visionary leadership in the growth and advancement of the residential electronic systems industry. Nominations are submitted by industry professionals and are evaluated on the basis of achievement and service within the industry.



“Ken is a dedicated volunteer and has been for many years. CEDIA’s foundation is built upon the passion and commitment of volunteers like Ken,” said Federico Bausone, CEDIA Chairman. “We are proud to recognize his contributions not only to CEDIA but to the industry.”

Erdmann has been an active member of CEDIA since 1993. He is a past chairman of the CEDIA Board of Directors and has served in many volunteer positions including; Education Council chair, and as a Subject Matter Expert for the Installer certification exam and the Designer certification exam and review. Erdmann was also instrumental in the oversight of the building of core curriculum for CEDIA University.

In 2003, Erdmann was honored as the Designer/Installer Volunteer of the Year and was selected as a Top Ten Instructor three times. He holds CEDIA Installer and Designer certifications and currently serves as the CEDIA/CEDIA R10 Residential Systems Committee co-chair and is an active member of the CEDIA Technology Council.