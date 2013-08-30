Wireless Ronin Deploys LED Ticker in Manhattan

- Wireless Ronin Technologies has deployed a custom-designed, 60-foot wide LED display along with its channel partner, Thomson Reuters, in the lobby of a major retail financial institution in Midtown Manhattan.
- Rather than the typical mono-color, right-to-left tickertape, Wireless Ronin designed and developed a one-of-a-kind digital signage solution for the highly trafficked location of the national financial institution. The display features a full color, multi-directional presentation that includes stock prices and company logos for the top 40 NASDAQ and NYSE stocks as well as top news stories and branded promotional content from the financial institution. The content is fully integrated with Thomson Reuters Knowledge Direct data solutions, with market and news data feeds continuously updated throughout the day.
- “This financial services retailer sought a digital solution to differentiate them from their competition and engage both existing clients in the branch as well as prospective customers walking by,” said Scott Koller, Wireless Ronin’s president and CEO. “Based on the positive feedback from this initial deployment, this customer plans to install the ticker solution in additional locations, including a San Francisco branch next month.”