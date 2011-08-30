Almo Opens AV Fall Tour Registration

Audiovisual distributor Almo Professional AV, in partnership with InfoComm International, has opened registration for the Fall 2011 portion of its E4 AV training and networking tour, which will take place in Chicago on October 6 and New York City on October 27.

The tour includes new exhibiting manufacturers with audiovisual products ranging from affordable flat panel enclosures and premium HDMI cables to broadcast equipment and universal remotes. Almo’s E4 will also feature a full-day schedule of entirely new training sessions worth CTS Renewal Units (RUs).

“Based on partner demand, this is the second time our tour will come to Chicago and the third time we’ll visit New York City,” explained Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional AV. “We are bringing a new and expanded curriculum to our reseller partners. The education program will include pertinent topics such as designing and selling environmentally friendly AV systems and using AV Apps. Also, at the request of our partners, we have added several new exhibitors with valuable products and services our attendees will want to get acquainted with during the event.”

More more information on the training events to be held at the fall 2011 E4 events, click here.

New manufacturing partners that have joined the E4 Fall 2011 portion of the tour include Armagard, Altinex, Casio, Key Digital, Vu Telepresence, URC, Panasonic Broadcast, and Christie MicroTiles.

Almo’s E4 Chicago event will take place at the Congress Plaza Hotel while the E4 NYC event will take place at the Millennium Broadway Hotel. Both events will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are free to Almo Pro AV’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com.